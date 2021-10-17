Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31444910
Betts rf-cf321020.143
Seager ss411211.250
T.Turner 2b500003.222
Smith c211031.333
Lux cf300000.000
e-J.Turner ph000000.250
Treinen p000000---
Urías p000000---
g-Barnes ph100001.000
Graterol p000000---
Jansen p000000---
Taylor 3b201221.600
Bellinger 1b300010.250
Pollock lf400002.125
Scherzer p200000.000
Vesia p000000---
c-Beaty ph000000---
d-Pujols ph100001.000
Kelly p000000---
Souza Jr. rf100000.000

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals355105212
Rosario lf514100.556
Freeman 1b400003.000
Albies 2b411101.375
Riley 3b311112.429
Pederson rf411201.286
Duvall cf301001.167
Jackson p000000---
Martin p000000---
f-Adrianza ph100001.000
Smith p000000---
d'Arnaud c301011.167
1-Pache pr000000---
Swanson ss411000.143
Anderson p000000---
a-Camargo ph100001.000
Chavez p000000---
Minter p000000---
b-Arcia ph100001.000
Webb p000000---
Matzek p000000---
Heredia cf200000.000

Los Angeles200000200_440
Atlanta000200021_5100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Anderson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Minter in the 5th. c- for Vesia in the 6th. d-struck out for Beaty in the 6th. e-hit by pitch for Lux in the 7th. f-pinch hit for Martin in the 8th. g-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.

1-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Taylor (2), Riley (1). HR_Seager (1), off Anderson; Pederson (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Seager 2 (2), Taylor 2 (3), Pederson 2 (2), Albies (1), Riley (3), Rosario (1). SB_Lux (1), Betts 2 (2), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger, Taylor, Lux, Pujols, Pollock 2); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Adrianza). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bellinger, Freeman, Heredia. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, T.Turner, Bellinger).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer41-342217794.15
Vesia2-310002170.00
Kelly100001120.00
Treinen, H, 110001096.75
Urías, BS, 0-11322021418.00
Graterol, L, 0-12-311100913.50
Jansen01000010.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson332232556.00
Chavez10000060.00
Minter100021190.00
Webb2-300011180.00
Matzek102223219.00
Jackson1-31001190.00
Martin100000100.00
Smith, W, 2-0100002120.00

Jansen pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Jansen 1-1, Matzek 1-0, Jackson 2-2. IBB_off Minter (Smith), off Matzek (Smith), off Jackson (Bellinger). HBP_Jackson (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:56. A_41,873 (41,084).

