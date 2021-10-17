|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|9
|10
|Betts rf-cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.333
|Lux cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-J.Turner ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Urías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|g-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.600
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Souza Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|12
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.556
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.429
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|f-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|1-Pache pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Arcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|200_4
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|021_5
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Anderson in the 3rd. b-struck out for Minter in the 5th. c- for Vesia in the 6th. d-struck out for Beaty in the 6th. e-hit by pitch for Lux in the 7th. f-pinch hit for Martin in the 8th. g-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.
1-ran for d'Arnaud in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Taylor (2), Riley (1). HR_Seager (1), off Anderson; Pederson (1), off Scherzer. RBIs_Seager 2 (2), Taylor 2 (3), Pederson 2 (2), Albies (1), Riley (3), Rosario (1). SB_Lux (1), Betts 2 (2), Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger, Taylor, Lux, Pujols, Pollock 2); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Adrianza). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bellinger, Freeman, Heredia. GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, T.Turner, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|79
|4.15
|Vesia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Treinen, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|6.75
|Urías, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|14
|18.00
|Graterol, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|13.50
|Jansen
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|55
|6.00
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|0.00
|Webb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Matzek
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|21
|9.00
|Jackson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0.00
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Smith, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
Jansen pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Vesia 1-0, Jansen 1-1, Matzek 1-0, Jackson 2-2. IBB_off Minter (Smith), off Matzek (Smith), off Jackson (Bellinger). HBP_Jackson (J.Turner).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Tripp Gibson; Left, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:56. A_41,873 (41,084).