AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals375115311
Acuña Jr. rf502002.270
Swanson ss300022.290
Riley 3b501001.296
Olson 1b511102.248
Contreras dh411001.260
Grossman lf412001.267
Grissom 2b410001.273
Harris II cf311111.294
Tromp c403300.750

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3025237
Berti 2b-lf400000.269
Rojas ss411001.232
Cooper 1b401001.273
Aguilar dh311210.239
Bleday cf300011.217
Fortes c400001.241
Leblanc 3b301000.405
Burdick rf200012.231
Williams lf200001.253
a-Wendle ph-2b101000.265

Atlanta000310010_5111
Miami000200000_250

a-singled for Williams in the 8th.

E_Tromp (1). LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), off Luzardo; Aguilar (14), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II (37), Tromp 3 (3), Olson (72), Aguilar 2 (46). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Swanson, Tromp, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 4.

LIDP_Williams. GIDP_Riley, Bleday.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson, Riley; Riley, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, W, 1-15322157310.57
Stephens, H, 2210012242.66
Iglesias, H, 2110000131.80
Jansen, S, 26-30100010213.32
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 3-5574426923.72
Brigham220013443.72
Bleier121100213.93
Hernandez100002106.11

WP_Muller, Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).

