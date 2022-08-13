AtlantaMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375115Totals30252
Acuña Jr. rf5020Berti 2b-lf4000
Swanson ss3000Rojas ss4110
Riley 3b5010Cooper 1b4010
Olson 1b5111Aguilar dh3112
Contreras dh4110Bleday cf3000
Grossman lf4120Fortes c4000
Grissom 2b4100Leblanc 3b3010
Harris II cf3111Burdick rf2000
Tromp c4033Williams lf2000
Wendle ph-2b1010

Atlanta0003100105
Miami0002000002

E_Tromp (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B_Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR_Olson (23), Aguilar (14). SB_Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Muller W,1-1532215
Stephens H,2210012
Iglesias H,2110000
Jansen S,26-30100010
Miami
Luzardo L,3-5574426
Brigham220013
Bleier121100
Hernandez100002

WP_Muller, Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:01. A_7,308 (36,742).

