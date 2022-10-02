|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|2
|9
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Álvarez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|b-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Naquin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|c-Nido ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|4
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.241
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|d-Contreras ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|New York
|012
|000
|000_3
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 5th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. d-struck out for Ozuna in the 8th.
LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), off Morton; McNeil (8), off Morton; Swanson (25), off Bassitt; Olson (33), off Lugo. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (25), McNeil (61), Swanson (96), Olson 2 (101), d'Arnaud 2 (60).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar, McCann, Lindor); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Ozuna). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Nido.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 15-9
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|70
|3.42
|May
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.25
|Lugo
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.60
|Smith
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.40
|Rodríguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.56
|Díaz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.34
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|5
|79
|4.34
|Lee, W, 5-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.15
|McHugh, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.63
|Iglesias, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.36
|Minter, H, 33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.09
|Jansen, S, 40-47
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-0. HBP_Bassitt (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:21. A_42,713 (41,084).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.