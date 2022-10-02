New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37311329
Nimmo cf401011.267
Lindor ss500002.271
McNeil rf-2b513100.326
Alonso 1b311010.269
Escobar 3b402001.242
Vogelbach dh212200.259
a-Álvarez ph-dh200001.000
Canha lf402000.263
Guillorme 2b300002.272
b-Vientos ph100001.133
Naquin rf000000.221
McCann c300001.187
c-Nido ph-c100000.239

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29555410
Acuña Jr. rf310012.267
Swanson ss311110.277
Harris II cf400002.298
Riley 3b310000.276
Olson 1b211221.241
d'Arnaud c401201.267
Ozuna dh300002.222
d-Contreras ph-dh100001.276
Rosario lf300000.212
Heredia lf000000.127
Arcia 2b312001.247

New York012000000_3110
Atlanta10300100x_550

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 5th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. d-struck out for Ozuna in the 8th.

LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), off Morton; McNeil (8), off Morton; Swanson (25), off Bassitt; Olson (33), off Lugo. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (25), McNeil (61), Swanson (96), Olson 2 (101), d'Arnaud 2 (60).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Escobar, McCann, Lindor); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Ozuna). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Nido.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 15-922-334432703.42
May11-300002205.25
Lugo211102303.60
Smith1-310011173.40
Rodríguez100002144.56
Díaz2-30000141.34
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton41-393315794.34
Lee, W, 5-111-300012272.15
McHugh, H, 161-30000132.63
Iglesias, H, 14110000130.36
Minter, H, 33110001112.09
Jansen, S, 40-4710000073.43

Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-0. HBP_Bassitt (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:21. A_42,713 (41,084).

