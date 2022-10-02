New YorkAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals373113Totals29555
Nimmo cf4010Acuña Jr. rf3100
Lindor ss5000Swanson ss3111
McNeil rf-2b5131Harris II cf4000
Alonso 1b3110Riley 3b3100
Escobar 3b4020Olson 1b2112
Vogelbach dh2122d'Arnaud c4012
Álvarez ph-dh2000Ozuna dh3000
Canha lf4020Contreras ph-dh1000
Guillorme 2b3000Rosario lf3000
Vientos ph1000Heredia lf0000
Naquin rf0000Arcia 2b3120
McCann c3000
Nido ph-c1000

New York0120000003
Atlanta10300100x5

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), McNeil (8), Swanson (25), Olson (33).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Bassitt L,15-922-334432
May11-300002
Lugo211102
Smith1-310011
Rodríguez100002
Díaz2-300001
Atlanta
Morton41-393315
Lee W,5-111-300012
McHugh H,161-300001
Iglesias H,14110000
Minter H,33110001
Jansen S,40-47100000

Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Bassitt (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:21. A_42,713 (41,084).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you