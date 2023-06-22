AtlantaPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37575Totals32141
Acuña Jr. rf5110Schwarber lf5000
Albies 2b5010Turner ss2000
Riley 3b4122Castellanos rf4000
Ozuna dh4112Harper dh3000
Olson 1b4000Realmuto c4100
d'Arnaud c3000Stott 2b4010
Rosario lf2000Bohm 3b3011
Pillar ph-lf1000Clemens 1b4000
Murphy ph1000Marsh cf2020
Hilliard lf0100Pache ph-cf1000
Arcia ss4000
Harris II cf4121

Atlanta00000000055
Philadelphia00000000011

DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Albies (14), Harris II (9). HR_Ozuna (14). SB_Turner (13), Harris II (8), Acuña Jr. (32). SF_Bohm (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Elder730026
Minter100003
Iglesias W,3-2100001
Anderson111010
Philadelphia
Nola620025
Soto100011
Alvarado110010
Kimbrel100003
Marte L,0-1145402

HBP_Elder (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_39,570 (42,901).

