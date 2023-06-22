|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Hilliard lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pache ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Albies (14), Harris II (9). HR_Ozuna (14). SB_Turner (13), Harris II (8), Acuña Jr. (32). SF_Bohm (3).
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|4
|0
|2
HBP_Elder (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_39,570 (42,901).
