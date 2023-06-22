AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37575411
Acuña Jr. rf511001.324
Albies 2b501001.267
Riley 3b412211.262
Ozuna dh411210.241
Olson 1b400012.230
d'Arnaud c300012.252
Rosario lf200001.269
a-Pillar ph-lf100000.263
c-Murphy ph100001.286
Hilliard lf010000.246
Arcia ss400002.333
Harris II cf412100.254

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32141310
Schwarber lf500003.187
Turner ss200011.243
Castellanos rf400003.311
Harper dh300010.296
Realmuto c410001.257
Stott 2b401001.295
Bohm 3b301100.264
Clemens 1b400000.232
Marsh cf202000.269
b-Pache ph-cf100011.324

Atlanta0000000005_570
Philadelphia0000000001_140

a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. b-struck out for Marsh in the 8th. c-struck out for Pillar in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Albies (14), Harris II (9). HR_Ozuna (14), off Marte. RBIs_Harris II (21), Riley 2 (37), Ozuna 2 (32), Bohm (46). SB_Turner (13), Harris II (8), Acuña Jr. (32). SF_Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud); Philadelphia 3 (Schwarber 2, Realmuto). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Arcia. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder730026992.40
Minter100003145.19
Iglesias, W, 3-2100001144.12
Anderson111010243.26
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola6200251034.38
Soto100011164.71
Alvarado11001091.33
Kimbrel100003144.34
Marte, L, 0-1145402268.64

IBB_off Alvarado (Riley). HBP_Elder (Turner). PB_Realmuto (3).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:57. A_39,570 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

