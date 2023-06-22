|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|7
|5
|4
|11
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|c-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hilliard lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.187
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Pache ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|5_5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|1_1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. b-struck out for Marsh in the 8th. c-struck out for Pillar in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Albies (14), Harris II (9). HR_Ozuna (14), off Marte. RBIs_Harris II (21), Riley 2 (37), Ozuna 2 (32), Bohm (46). SB_Turner (13), Harris II (8), Acuña Jr. (32). SF_Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud); Philadelphia 3 (Schwarber 2, Realmuto). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Arcia. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|99
|2.40
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|5.19
|Iglesias, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.12
|Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.26
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|103
|4.38
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.71
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.33
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.34
|Marte, L, 0-1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|0
|2
|26
|8.64
IBB_off Alvarado (Riley). HBP_Elder (Turner). PB_Realmuto (3).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:57. A_39,570 (42,901).
