AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3157523
Acuña Jr. rf411000.334
Harris II cf433200.287
Riley 3b400000.275
Olson 1b311201.268
Ozuna dh201120.263
Rosario lf400000.261
d'Arnaud c400001.245
Arcia ss300001.275
Lopez 2b301000.400

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33161111
Wade Jr. 1b401001.256
Estrada 2b400001.277
Flores dh400001.300
Pederson lf411001.241
Sabol c400003.243
Davis 3b401100.243
DeJong ss400003.333
Meckler cf202010.267
Matos rf301001.249

Atlanta100202000_570
San Francisco000000100_160

LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Olson (22), Davis (17). 3B_Acuña Jr. (3), Pederson (3). HR_Harris II (12), off Webb. RBIs_Harris II 2 (41), Olson 2 (110), Ozuna (68), Davis (58). SB_Harris II 2 (19). SF_Olson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Riley); San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Flores, DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Riley, Acuña Jr., Davis. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Wade Jr., DeJong, Wade Jr.; Estrada, DeJong, Wade Jr.).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 15-4731119943.46
Jiménez120000122.56
Iglesias110002132.81
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 9-1051-365511923.51
Wood32-310012524.52

Inherited runners-scored_Wood 1-1. WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:15. A_36,511 (41,915).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

