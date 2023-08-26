|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|2
|3
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.334
|Harris II cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Sabol c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Meckler cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Matos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Atlanta
|100
|202
|000_5
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
LOB_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 6. 2B_Olson (22), Davis (17). 3B_Acuña Jr. (3), Pederson (3). HR_Harris II (12), off Webb. RBIs_Harris II 2 (41), Olson 2 (110), Ozuna (68), Davis (58). SB_Harris II 2 (19). SF_Olson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Riley); San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Flores, DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Riley, Acuña Jr., Davis. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Wade Jr., DeJong, Wade Jr.; Estrada, DeJong, Wade Jr.).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 15-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|94
|3.46
|Jiménez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.56
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.81
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 9-10
|5
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|92
|3.51
|Wood
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|4.52
Inherited runners-scored_Wood 1-1. WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:15. A_36,511 (41,915).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.