|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|4
|11
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|Duvall rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.116
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|5
|9
|Varsho dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Perdomo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|301_6
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Hager in the 7th.
E_Swanson (3). LOB_Atlanta 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Contreras 2 (5), Duvall (8), Harris II (1), Heredia (2), Peralta (9). HR_Riley (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Contreras (14), Harris II (2), Riley 3 (28), Olson (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Duvall 2, Swanson 2, Olson 3); Arizona 2 (Walker, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 14; Arizona 0 for 4.
GIDP_Walker.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 5-3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|101
|2.41
|McHugh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 2-4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|103
|3.31
|Ramirez
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|3.97
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|6.00
|Fry
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|9.00
WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:59. A_12,370 (48,686).
