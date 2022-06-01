AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals396126411
Albies 2b511000.248
Swanson ss421012.267
Ozuna dh412011.235
Riley 3b512301.259
Contreras c503101.302
Olson 1b400112.258
Duvall rf511001.191
Heredia lf401002.116
Harris II cf301111.188

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2903059
Varsho dh400000.256
Rojas 3b301010.296
Marte 2b201021.263
Walker 1b400002.203
Peralta lf301010.247
P.Smith rf400002.219
Thomas cf400002.247
Hager ss100010.111
a-Perdomo ph-ss100000.216
Herrera c300002.200

Atlanta110000301_6121
Arizona000000000_030

a-grounded out for Hager in the 7th.

E_Swanson (3). LOB_Atlanta 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Contreras 2 (5), Duvall (8), Harris II (1), Heredia (2), Peralta (9). HR_Riley (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Contreras (14), Harris II (2), Riley 3 (28), Olson (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Duvall 2, Swanson 2, Olson 3); Arizona 2 (Walker, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 14; Arizona 0 for 4.

GIDP_Walker.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 5-36300551012.41
McHugh200002163.86
Chavez100002124.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 2-46722261033.31
Ramirez2-333301193.97
C.Smith11-300002286.00
Fry121122279.00

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:59. A_12,370 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

