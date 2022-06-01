|Atlanta
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Varsho dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Perdomo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|110
|000
|301
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Swanson (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Contreras 2 (5), Duvall (8), Harris II (1), Heredia (2), Peralta (9). HR_Riley (13).
WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:59. A_12,370 (48,686).
