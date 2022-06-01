AtlantaArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396126Totals29030
Albies 2b5110Varsho dh4000
Swanson ss4210Rojas 3b3010
Ozuna dh4120Marte 2b2010
Riley 3b5123Walker 1b4000
Contreras c5031Peralta lf3010
Olson 1b4001P.Smith rf4000
Duvall rf5110Thomas cf4000
Heredia lf4010Hager ss1000
Harris II cf3011Perdomo ph-ss1000
Herrera c3000

Atlanta1100003016
Arizona0000000000

E_Swanson (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Contreras 2 (5), Duvall (8), Harris II (1), Heredia (2), Peralta (9). HR_Riley (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Wright W,5-3630055
McHugh200002
Chavez100002
Arizona
Bumgarner L,2-4672226
Ramirez2-333301
C.Smith11-300002
Fry121122

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:59. A_12,370 (48,686).

