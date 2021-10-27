AtlantaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals386126Totals35282
Soler dh5122Altuve 2b5000
Freeman 1b3011Brantley lf5030
Albies 2b5120Bregman 3b4000
Riley 3b5011Alvarez dh3110
Rosario lf5120Correa ss3001
Duvall cf-rf4112Tucker rf4120
d'Arnaud c4110Gurriel 1b4020
Pederson rf4010McCormick cf3001
Heredia cf0000Díaz ph0000
Swanson ss3110Maldonado c2000
Castro ph-c2000

Atlanta2120000106
Houston0001000102

E_Swanson (1), Gurriel (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Houston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Houston 9. 2B_Riley (1), Rosario (1), Brantley (1), Tucker (1). 3B_Alvarez (1). HR_Soler (1), Duvall (1). SB_Albies (1). SF_Freeman (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton21-310023
Minter W,1-022-331103
Jackson12-310003
Matzek11-331102
Smith100010
Houston
Valdez L,0-1285512
García100002
Odorizzi21-310005
Maton120012
Stanek111110
Raley12-300001

Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Maton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Alfonso Marquez; Left, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:06. A_42,825 (41,168).

