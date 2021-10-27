|Atlanta
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|212
|000
|010
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
E_Swanson (1), Gurriel (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Houston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Houston 9. 2B_Riley (1), Rosario (1), Brantley (1), Tucker (1). 3B_Alvarez (1). HR_Soler (1), Duvall (1). SB_Albies (1). SF_Freeman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Morton
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Minter W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Matzek
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|Valdez L,0-1
|2
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Odorizzi
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Maton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stanek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Raley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd, Maton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Alfonso Marquez; Left, Mike Muchlinski.
T_4:06. A_42,825 (41,168).