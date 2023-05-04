AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376126411
Acuña Jr. rf311111.355
Hilliard cf100001.267
Olson 1b511102.244
Riley 3b412011.248
Murphy c401111.287
Albies 2b503000.288
Grissom ss400104.258
Ozuna dh421111.153
Rosario lf412000.236
Pillar cf-rf301100.262

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35310333
Berti ss513000.261
Soler dh513301.220
Arraez 2b401000.424
Gurriel 1b400000.290
Segura 3b301010.204
Hampson rf300000.250
a-Chisholm Jr. ph-cf100000.237
Fortes c401000.224
De La Cruz lf401001.250
Burdick cf-rf210021.000

Atlanta120100002_6120
Miami200010000_3103

a-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.

E_Gurriel (1), Fortes (3), Luzardo (2). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 8. 2B_Murphy (8), Rosario (6), Albies (7), Soler (9). HR_Ozuna (5), off Luzardo; Olson (9), off Puk; Soler (6), off Dodd. RBIs_Murphy (24), Pillar (8), Acuña Jr. (20), Ozuna (8), Olson (26), Grissom (7), Soler 3 (13). SB_Berti (5), Pillar (2). CS_Fortes (1). SF_Pillar, Grissom.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Albies, Ozuna, Olson 2, Acuña Jr., Grissom 2); Miami 3 (Hampson 2, Soler). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.

GIDP_Murphy, Arraez.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dodd, W, 2-1683331856.46
Tonkin, H, 1110000112.12
Anderson, H, 5100000123.29
Minter, S, 7-9110002187.47
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 2-252-3743351063.66
Brazoban11-320004312.37
Floro100001131.98
Puk2-332211202.13
Okert1-30000034.76

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 1-0, Okert 2-0. IBB_off Luzardo (Acuña Jr.), off Dodd (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:36. A_8,295 (37,446).

