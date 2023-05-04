|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|11
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.355
|Hilliard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.258
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.153
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Pillar cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|3
|Berti ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.220
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.424
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Hampson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Chisholm Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Burdick cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Atlanta
|120
|100
|002_6
|12
|0
|Miami
|200
|010
|000_3
|10
|3
a-grounded out for Hampson in the 8th.
E_Gurriel (1), Fortes (3), Luzardo (2). LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 8. 2B_Murphy (8), Rosario (6), Albies (7), Soler (9). HR_Ozuna (5), off Luzardo; Olson (9), off Puk; Soler (6), off Dodd. RBIs_Murphy (24), Pillar (8), Acuña Jr. (20), Ozuna (8), Olson (26), Grissom (7), Soler 3 (13). SB_Berti (5), Pillar (2). CS_Fortes (1). SF_Pillar, Grissom.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (Albies, Ozuna, Olson 2, Acuña Jr., Grissom 2); Miami 3 (Hampson 2, Soler). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; Miami 2 for 6.
GIDP_Murphy, Arraez.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dodd, W, 2-1
|6
|8
|3
|3
|3
|1
|85
|6.46
|Tonkin, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.12
|Anderson, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.29
|Minter, S, 7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.47
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|3
|3
|5
|106
|3.66
|Brazoban
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|2.37
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.98
|Puk
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.13
|Okert
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 1-0, Okert 2-0. IBB_off Luzardo (Acuña Jr.), off Dodd (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:36. A_8,295 (37,446).
