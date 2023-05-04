AtlantaMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376126Totals353103
Acuña Jr. rf3111Berti ss5130
Hilliard cf1000Soler dh5133
Olson 1b5111Arraez 2b4010
Riley 3b4120Gurriel 1b4000
Murphy c4011Segura 3b3010
Albies 2b5030Hampson rf3000
Grissom ss4001Chshlm Jr. ph-cf1000
Ozuna dh4211Fortes c4010
Rosario lf4120De La Cruz lf4010
Pillar cf-rf3011Burdick cf-rf2100

Atlanta1201000026
Miami2000100003

E_Gurriel (1), Fortes (3), Luzardo (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 8. 2B_Murphy (8), Rosario (6), Albies (7), Soler (9). HR_Ozuna (5), Olson (9), Soler (6). SB_Berti (5), Pillar (2). SF_Pillar (1), Grissom (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Dodd W,2-1683331
Tonkin H,1110000
Anderson H,5100000
Minter S,7-9110002
Miami
Luzardo L,2-252-374335
Brazoban11-320004
Floro100001
Puk2-332211
Okert1-300000

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:36. A_8,295 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

