AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3769618
Swanson ss521100.291
Olson 1b511302.255
Riley 3b512100.284
d'Arnaud c401101.261
Rosario lf400002.134
Duvall rf301001.213
Ozuna dh400000.221
Canó 2b411002.170
Arcia 2b000000.256
Harris II cf312010.284

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3237304
Thomas lf400000.222
Hernández 2b411000.244
Soto rf412000.250
Bell 1b413200.311
Ruiz dh400100.251
Franco 3b301001.235
Escobar ss300001.218
Barrera c300001.083
Robles cf300001.231

Atlanta004000200_690
Washington000201000_371

E_Bell (6). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B_Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B_Bell (3). HR_Olson (17), off Espino; Riley (27), off Espino. RBIs_Olson 3 (59), Riley (61), Swanson (53), d'Arnaud (38), Bell 2 (50), Ruiz (20). SB_Harris II 3 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Riley, Swanson 2, d'Arnaud); Washington 0. RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Harris II, Ruiz. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Swanson, Canó, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 10-3773304942.64
Chavez, H, 7100000142.90
Jansen, S, 22-26100000103.53
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-351-364305873.57
Cishek2-300001104.23
Harvey122212283.18
Weems10000094.97
Machado110000133.93

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Espino (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:47. A_37,880 (41,339).

