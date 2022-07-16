|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|1
|8
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.255
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.134
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|0
|4
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|200_6
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|201
|000_3
|7
|1
E_Bell (6). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B_Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B_Bell (3). HR_Olson (17), off Espino; Riley (27), off Espino. RBIs_Olson 3 (59), Riley (61), Swanson (53), d'Arnaud (38), Bell 2 (50), Ruiz (20). SB_Harris II 3 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Riley, Swanson 2, d'Arnaud); Washington 0. RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Harris II, Ruiz. GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Canó, Olson; Swanson, Canó, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 10-3
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|94
|2.64
|Chavez, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.90
|Jansen, S, 22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.53
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|5
|87
|3.57
|Cishek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.23
|Harvey
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|3.18
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.97
|Machado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Espino (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:47. A_37,880 (41,339).
