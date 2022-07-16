AtlantaWashington
Totals37696Totals32373
Swanson ss5211Thomas lf4000
Olson 1b5113Hernández 2b4110
Riley 3b5121Soto rf4120
d'Arnaud c4011Bell 1b4132
Rosario lf4000Ruiz dh4001
Duvall rf3010Franco 3b3010
Ozuna dh4000Escobar ss3000
Canó 2b4110Barrera c3000
Arcia 2b0000Robles cf3000
Harris II cf3120

Atlanta0040002006
Washington0002010003

E_Bell (6). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B_Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B_Bell (3). HR_Olson (17), Riley (27). SB_Harris II 3 (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Fried W,10-3773304
Chavez H,7100000
Jansen S,22-26100000
Washington
Espino L,0-351-364305
Cishek2-300001
Harvey122212
Weems100000
Machado110000

HBP_Espino (Duvall).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:47. A_37,880 (41,339).

