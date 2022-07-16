|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duvall rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|200
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
E_Bell (6). DP_Atlanta 2, Washington 0. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 2. 2B_Riley (22), Canó (1), Swanson (20), Harris II (9). 3B_Bell (3). HR_Olson (17), Riley (27). SB_Harris II 3 (10).
|5
|6
|4
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Espino (Duvall).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:47. A_37,880 (41,339).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.