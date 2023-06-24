AtlantaCincinnati
Totals397147Totals376106
Acuña Jr. rf4010Newman 3b4010
Albies 2b4221Benson ph1111
Riley 3b5121McLain 2b5122
Olson 1b4222India dh5000
Ozuna dh5122De La Cruz ss3110
d'Arnaud c5141Steer lf4112
Rosario lf4010Votto 1b4010
Arcia ss5000Senzel rf2000
Harris II cf3000Maile c1000
Friedl cf4110
Casali c2010
Fraley ph-rf2111

Atlanta0123001007
Cincinnati0022000026

E_d'Arnaud (3), Casali (2). DP_Atlanta 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Olson (13), Riley (14). HR_d'Arnaud (6), Albies (18), Olson (24), Ozuna (15), McLain (4), Steer (11), Fraley (11), Benson (3). SB_Friedl (11), Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (34).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Shuster32-374402
Tonkin W,4-221-300022
Anderson H,12110001
Minter H,6100002
Iglesias S,11-13122203
Cincinnati
Ashcraft L,3-64106602
Cruz200012
Young2-311110
Duarte1-300000
Bracho230012

Ashcraft pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Ashcraft (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:09. A_43,498 (43,891).

