|Atlanta
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Benson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|India dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|012
|300
|100
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|002
|200
|002
|—
|6
E_d'Arnaud (3), Casali (2). DP_Atlanta 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Olson (13), Riley (14). HR_d'Arnaud (6), Albies (18), Olson (24), Ozuna (15), McLain (4), Steer (11), Fraley (11), Benson (3). SB_Friedl (11), Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (34).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Shuster
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Tonkin W,4-2
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Anderson H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias S,11-13
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft L,3-6
|4
|10
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Cruz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Young
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Duarte
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
Ashcraft pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Ashcraft (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:09. A_43,498 (43,891).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.