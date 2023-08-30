|Atlanta
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Goodman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Trejo 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|204
|000
|—
|7
|Colorado
|001
|001
|100
|—
|3
E_Arcia (8), Tovar (7). DP_Atlanta 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Jones 2 (17). HR_Pillar (7), Ozuna (31), Arcia (16), Trejo (3). SB_Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF_Goodman (1).
HBP_Vines (Blackmon). WP_Yates, Justice.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:35. A_27,425 (50,144).
