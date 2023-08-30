AtlantaColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387127Totals32353
Acuña Jr. rf5010Blackmon dh3000
Albies 2b5030Tovar ss5011
Riley 3b5120McMahon 3b3000
Olson 1b4110Díaz c4110
Ozuna dh4112Jones lf3020
d'Arnaud c3101Goodman 1b3001
Arcia ss4112Toglia rf4000
Pillar lf4221Trejo 2b3211
Harris II cf4011B.Doyle cf3000
Castro ph1000

Atlanta0012040007
Colorado0010011003

E_Arcia (8), Tovar (7). DP_Atlanta 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Jones 2 (17). HR_Pillar (7), Ozuna (31), Arcia (16), Trejo (3). SB_Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF_Goodman (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Vines W,1-0642215
Tonkin111102
Yates100021
Iglesias100011
Colorado
Freeland L,5-1452-387613
Justice11-320001
Bird100001
Lawrence120000

HBP_Vines (Blackmon). WP_Yates, Justice.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:35. A_27,425 (50,144).

