AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38712715
Acuña Jr. rf501000.334
Albies 2b503001.268
Riley 3b512001.277
Olson 1b411001.271
Ozuna dh411201.267
d'Arnaud c310110.242
Arcia ss411201.280
Pillar lf422100.230
Harris II cf401100.289

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3235349
Blackmon dh300010.288
Tovar ss501102.255
McMahon 3b300013.249
Díaz c411000.271
Jones lf302010.276
Goodman 1b300101.357
Toglia rf400001.163
Trejo 2b321110.237
B.Doyle cf300002.186
a-Castro ph100000.258

Atlanta001204000_7121
Colorado001001100_351

a-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 9th.

E_Arcia (8), Tovar (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Jones 2 (17). HR_Pillar (7), off Freeland; Ozuna (31), off Freeland; Arcia (16), off Freeland; Trejo (3), off Tonkin. RBIs_Pillar (23), Ozuna 2 (75), d'Arnaud (33), Arcia 2 (52), Harris II (42), Tovar (62), Goodman (3), Trejo (22). SB_Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF_Goodman.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Pillar, Acuña Jr.); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Toglia 3, Tovar 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Blackmon. GIDP_Olson.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Goodman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Vines, W, 1-0642215823.00
Tonkin111102173.39
Yates100021182.79
Iglesias100011172.68
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 5-1452-387613935.18
Justice11-3200012212.00
Bird10000183.89
Lawrence120000183.69

Inherited runners-scored_Justice 1-1. HBP_Vines (Blackmon). WP_Yates, Justice.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:35. A_27,425 (50,144).

