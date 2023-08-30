|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|1
|5
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.334
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Pillar lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|9
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Goodman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Trejo 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Atlanta
|001
|204
|000_7
|12
|1
|Colorado
|001
|001
|100_3
|5
|1
a-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 9th.
E_Arcia (8), Tovar (7). LOB_Atlanta 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Jones 2 (17). HR_Pillar (7), off Freeland; Ozuna (31), off Freeland; Arcia (16), off Freeland; Trejo (3), off Tonkin. RBIs_Pillar (23), Ozuna 2 (75), d'Arnaud (33), Arcia 2 (52), Harris II (42), Tovar (62), Goodman (3), Trejo (22). SB_Trejo (5), Pillar (4). SF_Goodman.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Riley, Pillar, Acuña Jr.); Colorado 6 (McMahon, Toglia 3, Tovar 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 7; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Blackmon. GIDP_Olson.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Goodman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vines, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|82
|3.00
|Tonkin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.39
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.79
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.68
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 5-14
|5
|2-3
|8
|7
|6
|1
|3
|93
|5.18
|Justice
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|12.00
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.89
|Lawrence
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.69
Inherited runners-scored_Justice 1-1. HBP_Vines (Blackmon). WP_Yates, Justice.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:35. A_27,425 (50,144).
