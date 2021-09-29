PhiladelphiaAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32252Totals347117
Herrera cf4120Soler rf3220
Segura 2b4001Heredia cf0000
Harper rf4000Freeman 1b5110
Realmuto c4000Albies 2b5220
McCutchen lf4000Riley 3b5123
Vierling 1b4110Duvall cf-rf4001
Gregorius ss3010Rosario lf3111
Torreyes 3b3011d'Arnaud c3000
Nola p2000Swanson ss4032
Alvarado p0000Fried p2000
Neris p0000Pederson ph0000
Coonrod p0000Matzek p0000
Bohm ph0000Rodríguez p0000
Brogdon p0000

Philadelphia0100010002
Atlanta20100040x7

E_Herrera (2), Albies (8). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 9. 2B_Herrera 2 (27), Swanson (32), Rosario (3), Riley (32). S_Fried (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola L,9-9673324
Alvarado1-322201
Neris1-312221
Coonrod1-310010
Brogdon100001
Atlanta
Fried W,14-7742106
Matzek110001
Rodríguez100000

HBP_Matzek (Bohm). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:05. A_27,664 (41,084).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you