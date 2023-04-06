San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33675712
Grisham cf401013.240
Soto lf400011.160
Machado 3b502002.280
Bogaerts ss320020.360
Cronenworth 1b231120.217
Carpenter dh311311.250
Nola c400002.188
Odor rf200002.111
a-Azocar ph-rf201100.333
Kim 2b401001.286

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37713777
Acuña Jr. rf411010.355
Olson 1b412210.333
Riley 3b301111.280
d'Arnaud dh501102.355
Albies 2b500001.250
Murphy c312020.231
Harris II cf100000.217
Hilliard cf401002.250
Pillar lf311111.400
b-Rosario ph111000.286
Arcia ss423210.370

San Diego000301020_670
Atlanta101200021_7131

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Odor in the 6th. b-doubled for Pillar in the 9th.

E_Yates (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR_Carpenter (1), off Strider; Cronenworth (1), off Luetge; Arcia (2), off Snell. RBIs_Carpenter 3 (6), Cronenworth (1), Azocar (1), Riley (6), Arcia 2 (4), Pillar (1), Olson 2 (9), d'Arnaud (5). SB_Harris II (2). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Kim 2); Atlanta 6 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley 2, Pillar). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Azocar, Carpenter, Olson, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Bogaerts, d'Arnaud.

DP_San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell32-364442887.88
Tapia11-310022354.15
Wilson200012281.69
Hill, BS, 0-1142201224.91
Crismatt, L, 0-12-3211001716.20
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider5433391012.45
Luetge, BS, 0-1111110249.00
Anderson100001172.45
Yates112221219.00
Minter, W, 1-0110011200.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 3-0. WP_Luetge, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14. A_42,803 (41,149).

