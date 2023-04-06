|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|7
|12
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.360
|Cronenworth 1b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.217
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Odor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|7
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|d'Arnaud dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.355
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Harris II cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.370
|San Diego
|000
|301
|020_6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|200
|021_7
|13
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Odor in the 6th. b-doubled for Pillar in the 9th.
E_Yates (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR_Carpenter (1), off Strider; Cronenworth (1), off Luetge; Arcia (2), off Snell. RBIs_Carpenter 3 (6), Cronenworth (1), Azocar (1), Riley (6), Arcia 2 (4), Pillar (1), Olson 2 (9), d'Arnaud (5). SB_Harris II (2). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Kim 2); Atlanta 6 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley 2, Pillar). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Azocar, Carpenter, Olson, Acuña Jr.. GIDP_Bogaerts, d'Arnaud.
DP_San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|88
|7.88
|Tapia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|4.15
|Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|1.69
|Hill, BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.91
|Crismatt, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|16.20
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|9
|101
|2.45
|Luetge, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|9.00
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Yates
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|21
|9.00
|Minter, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 3-0. WP_Luetge, Yates.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:14. A_42,803 (41,149).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.