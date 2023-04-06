San DiegoAtlanta
Totals33675Totals377137
Grisham cf4010Acuña Jr. rf4110
Soto lf4000Olson 1b4122
Machado 3b5020Riley 3b3011
Bogaerts ss3200d'Arnaud dh5011
Cronenworth 1b2311Albies 2b5000
Carpenter dh3113Murphy c3120
Nola c4000Harris II cf1000
Odor rf2000Hilliard cf4010
Azocar ph-rf2011Pillar lf3111
Kim 2b4010Rosario ph1110
Arcia ss4232

San Diego0003010206
Atlanta1012000217

E_Yates (1). DP_San Diego 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR_Carpenter (1), Cronenworth (1), Arcia (2). SB_Harris II (2). SF_Riley (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell32-364442
Tapia11-310022
Wilson200012
Hill BS,0-1142201
Crismatt L,0-12-321100
Atlanta
Strider543339
Luetge BS,0-1111110
Anderson100001
Yates112221
Minter W,1-0110011

WP_Luetge, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14. A_42,803 (41,149).

