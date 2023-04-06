|San Diego
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 1b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|San Diego
|000
|301
|020
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|101
|200
|021
|—
|7
E_Yates (1). DP_San Diego 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Atlanta 12. 2B_Machado (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Olson (4), Murphy (1), Arcia (2), Rosario (1). HR_Carpenter (1), Cronenworth (1), Arcia (2). SB_Harris II (2). SF_Riley (1).
|3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Luetge, Yates.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:14. A_42,803 (41,149).
