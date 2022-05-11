LOS ANGELES (75)
Burrell 0-4 0-0 0, N.Ogwumike 6-11 5-8 17, Cambage 4-10 7-8 16, Canada 6-14 5-5 19, Sykes 3-12 2-2 8, J.Walker 1-4 0-0 2, C.Ogwumike 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Carter 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 25-72 19-23 75.
ATLANTA (77)
Coffey 1-9 0-0 2, Howard 7-18 2-2 21, Parker 4-9 0-0 10, Wallace 3-8 3-4 10, Wheeler 2-10 4-4 9, Billings 2-6 3-3 7, Hillmon 0-0 0-0 0, M.Walker 3-5 3-4 11, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 24-69 16-19 77.
|Los Angeles
|14
|25
|15
|21
|—
|75
|Atlanta
|18
|22
|22
|15
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-19 (Brown 2-4, Canada 2-4, C.Ogwumike 1-1, Cambage 1-1, Carter 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Sykes 0-2, J.Walker 0-3), Atlanta 13-30 (Howard 5-10, M.Walker 2-3, McDonald 2-3, Parker 2-4, Wallace 1-3, Wheeler 1-5, Coffey 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 36 (N.Ogwumike 15), Atlanta 39 (Billings, Coffey, Howard 8). Assists_Los Angeles 16 (N.Ogwumike 4), Atlanta 14 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Atlanta 20. A_3,138 (3,500)
