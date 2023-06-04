AtlantaArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals398147Totals34585
Acuña Jr. rf5230Smith rf4100
Olson 1b5021Marte 2b4112
Riley 3b4120Carroll lf4121
d'Arnaud c4110Walker dh4110
Rosario lf5114Rivera 1b4010
Albies 2b5242Rojas 3b3021
Ozuna dh1010McCarthy cf3100
Murphy ph-dh3000Perdomo ss4011
Arcia ss4000Herrera c3000
Harris II cf3100Moreno ph-c1000

Atlanta0102001048
Arizona0122000005

E_Herrera (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Riley (13), Perdomo (9), Carroll (15). HR_Albies (12), Rosario (8), Carroll (10), Marte (9). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (26), McCarthy 2 (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Soroka32-375542
McHugh11-310002
Smith-Shawver21-300013
Minter W,3-52-300001
Iglesias S,7-8100010
Arizona
Gallen693216
Chafin H,7121112
McGough H,11100001
Castro L,3-2 BS,6-82-324421
Adams1-310000

WP_Soroka, Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:13. A_32,401 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you