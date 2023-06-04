|Atlanta
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ozuna dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moreno ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|200
|104
|—
|8
|Arizona
|012
|200
|000
|—
|5
E_Herrera (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Arizona 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Riley (13), Perdomo (9), Carroll (15). HR_Albies (12), Rosario (8), Carroll (10), Marte (9). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (26), McCarthy 2 (10).
|3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|9
|3
|2
|1
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Soroka, Gallen.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:13. A_32,401 (48,359).
