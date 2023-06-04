|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|4
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.256
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Ozuna dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Murphy ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.168
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|6
|8
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|McCarthy cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Moreno ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Atlanta
|010
|200
|104_8
|14
|0
|Arizona
|012
|200
|000_5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Ozuna in the 6th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th.
E_Herrera (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Riley (13), Perdomo (9), Carroll (15). HR_Albies (12), off Gallen; Rosario (8), off Castro; Carroll (10), off Soroka; Marte (9), off Soroka. RBIs_Albies 2 (38), Olson (43), Rosario 4 (25), Perdomo (26), Carroll (25), Rojas (23), Marte 2 (25). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (26), McCarthy 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Arcia, Rosario 2, d'Arnaud, Harris II); Arizona 4 (Smith, Rivera, McCarthy, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 12; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Murphy. GIDP_Arcia, Olson, Carroll.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Arcia); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rivera; Marte, Perdomo, Rivera).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|80
|8.38
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.18
|Smith-Shawver
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|0.00
|Minter, W, 3-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.49
|Iglesias, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.09
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|9
|3
|2
|1
|6
|110
|2.75
|Chafin, H, 7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.38
|McGough, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.23
|Castro, L, 3-2, BS, 6-8
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|19
|3.46
|Adams
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 2-0, Minter 1-0. IBB_off Castro (Riley). WP_Soroka, Gallen.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:13. A_32,401 (48,359).
