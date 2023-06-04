AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals398147410
Acuña Jr. rf523000.331
Olson 1b502101.232
Riley 3b412012.262
d'Arnaud c411011.278
Rosario lf511402.256
Albies 2b524200.257
Ozuna dh101010.227
a-Murphy ph-dh300000.289
Arcia ss400002.303
Harris II cf310012.168

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3458568
Smith rf410010.206
Marte 2b411210.274
Carroll lf412111.286
Walker dh411012.254
Rivera 1b401001.337
Rojas 3b302111.241
McCarthy cf310010.187
Perdomo ss401102.279
Herrera c300000.231
b-Moreno ph-c100001.282

Atlanta010200104_8140
Arizona012200000_581

a-grounded out for Ozuna in the 6th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th.

E_Herrera (3). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 8. 2B_Riley (13), Perdomo (9), Carroll (15). HR_Albies (12), off Gallen; Rosario (8), off Castro; Carroll (10), off Soroka; Marte (9), off Soroka. RBIs_Albies 2 (38), Olson (43), Rosario 4 (25), Perdomo (26), Carroll (25), Rojas (23), Marte 2 (25). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (26), McCarthy 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Arcia, Rosario 2, d'Arnaud, Harris II); Arizona 4 (Smith, Rivera, McCarthy, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 12; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Murphy. GIDP_Arcia, Olson, Carroll.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Arcia); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rivera; Marte, Perdomo, Rivera).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Soroka32-375542808.38
McHugh11-310002273.18
Smith-Shawver21-300013390.00
Minter, W, 3-52-300001106.49
Iglesias, S, 7-8100010103.09
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen6932161102.75
Chafin, H, 7121112263.38
McGough, H, 11100001133.23
Castro, L, 3-2, BS, 6-82-324421193.46
Adams1-31000072.08

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 2-0, Minter 1-0. IBB_off Castro (Riley). WP_Soroka, Gallen.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:13. A_32,401 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you