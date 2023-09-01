|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Smith c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Busch dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|060
|011
|000
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|030
|210
|—
|7
E_Muncy (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. HR_Acuña Jr. (30), Riley (32), Harris II (13), Betts 2 (38), Busch (2), Muncy (32). SB_Acuña Jr. (62).
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Lynn (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:52. A_47,623 (56,000).
