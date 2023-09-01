AtlantaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36898Totals36797
Acuña Jr. rf4134Betts 2b-rf4324
Harris II cf5122Freeman 1b3010
Riley 3b5121Smith c5020
Olson 1b5000Muncy 3b5112
Ozuna dh3110Peralta lf3000
E.Rosario lf4000Hernández ph-2b2000
Murphy c3100Heyward rf3110
Arcia ss4110Taylor ph-lf0000
Lopez 2b3201Outman cf3110
Busch dh4111
A.Rosario ss4000

Atlanta0600110008
Los Angeles1000302107

E_Muncy (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. HR_Acuña Jr. (30), Riley (32), Harris II (13), Betts 2 (38), Busch (2), Muncy (32). SB_Acuña Jr. (62).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Strider W,16-4644429
Jiménez122212
Minter H,162-321111
Johnson H,51-300001
Iglesias S,27-29110011
Los Angeles
Lynn L,4-141-377721
Vesia12-311011
González100001
S.Miller100000
Graterol110000

HBP_Lynn (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_47,623 (56,000).

