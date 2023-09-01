|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|3
|3
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.337
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lopez 2b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|5
|14
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.317
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|Smith c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.208
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|b-Taylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Busch dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Atlanta
|060
|011
|000_8
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|030
|210_7
|9
|1
a-flied out for Peralta in the 8th. b-walked for Heyward in the 8th.
E_Muncy (9). LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. HR_Acuña Jr. (30), off Lynn; Riley (32), off Lynn; Harris II (13), off Lynn; Betts (37), off Strider; Busch (2), off Jiménez; Betts (38), off Jiménez; Muncy (32), off Minter. RBIs_Lopez (11), Acuña Jr. 4 (83), Riley (82), Harris II 2 (44), Muncy 2 (90), Betts 4 (98), Busch (7). SB_Acuña Jr. (62).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, A.Rosario). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Busch. GIDP_E.Rosario.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (A.Rosario, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 16-4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|92
|3.56
|Jiménez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|2.83
|Minter, H, 16
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|4.17
|Johnson, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.63
|Iglesias, S, 27-29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.62
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 4-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|104
|3.57
|Vesia
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.89
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|S.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.32
|Graterol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.43
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Vesia 2-0. IBB_off Vesia (Acuña Jr.). HBP_Lynn (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:52. A_47,623 (56,000).
