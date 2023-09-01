AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3689833
Acuña Jr. rf413410.337
Harris II cf512200.291
Riley 3b512100.278
Olson 1b500001.268
Ozuna dh311010.267
E.Rosario lf400001.259
Murphy c310000.271
Arcia ss411001.280
Lopez 2b320110.333

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36797514
Betts 2b-rf432410.317
Freeman 1b301020.338
Smith c502002.273
Muncy 3b511202.208
Peralta lf300001.270
a-Hernández ph-2b200001.260
Heyward rf311001.263
b-Taylor ph-lf000010.230
Outman cf311012.254
Busch dh411102.176
A.Rosario ss400003.224

Atlanta060011000_890
Los Angeles100030210_791

a-flied out for Peralta in the 8th. b-walked for Heyward in the 8th.

E_Muncy (9). LOB_Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 7. HR_Acuña Jr. (30), off Lynn; Riley (32), off Lynn; Harris II (13), off Lynn; Betts (37), off Strider; Busch (2), off Jiménez; Betts (38), off Jiménez; Muncy (32), off Minter. RBIs_Lopez (11), Acuña Jr. 4 (83), Riley (82), Harris II 2 (44), Muncy 2 (90), Betts 4 (98), Busch (7). SB_Acuña Jr. (62).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson); Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, A.Rosario). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Busch. GIDP_E.Rosario.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (A.Rosario, Freeman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 16-4644429923.56
Jiménez122212212.83
Minter, H, 162-321111174.17
Johnson, H, 51-30000140.63
Iglesias, S, 27-29110011152.62
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 4-141-3777211043.57
Vesia12-311011214.89
González100001114.30
S.Miller100000142.32
Graterol110000131.43

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Vesia 2-0. IBB_off Vesia (Acuña Jr.). HBP_Lynn (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_47,623 (56,000).

