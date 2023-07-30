|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Frelick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|102
|003
|000
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|203
|001
|02x
|—
|8
E_Murphy (8). DP_Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 1. 2B_Contreras (21), Albies (18). HR_Yelich (16), Santana (1), Riley (24), Olson 2 (35), Ozuna (22). SB_Acuña Jr. (51).
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Smith-Shawver(2).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:30. A_40,262 (41,149).
