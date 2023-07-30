MilwaukeeAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34675Totals30898
Yelich lf4212Acuña Jr. rf4220
Contreras c5022Albies 2b4110
Santana 1b4111Riley 3b3212
Frelick rf4000Olson 1b4225
Adames ss3000Murphy c4000
Monasterio 3b4010Ozuna dh3111
Toro dh3100Rosario lf3000
Turang 2b4120Arcia ss2010
Perkins cf3100Harris II cf3010

Milwaukee1020030006
Atlanta20300102x8

E_Murphy (8). DP_Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 1. 2B_Contreras (21), Albies (18). HR_Yelich (16), Santana (1), Riley (24), Olson 2 (35), Ozuna (22). SB_Acuña Jr. (51).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Rea555528
Milner BS,0-3111100
Peguero110010
Payamps L,4-2122202
Atlanta
Smith-Shawver543343
McHugh BS,0-1133310
Jiménez100013
Yates W,5-0100001
Iglesias S,20-22100003

WP_Smith-Shawver(2).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:30. A_40,262 (41,149).

