|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|6
|10
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Frelick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Toro dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Perkins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|3
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.259
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Milwaukee
|102
|003
|000_6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|203
|001
|02x_8
|9
|1
E_Murphy (8). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 1. 2B_Contreras (21), Albies (18). HR_Yelich (16), off Smith-Shawver; Santana (1), off Smith-Shawver; Riley (24), off Rea; Olson (34), off Rea; Ozuna (22), off Milner; Olson (35), off Payamps. RBIs_Yelich 2 (59), Santana (1), Contreras 2 (43), Riley 2 (64), Olson 5 (88), Ozuna (49). SB_Acuña Jr. (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Adames, Santana); Atlanta 0. RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Acuña Jr., Harris II.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Adames; Monasterio, Turang, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|80
|4.76
|Milner, BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.32
|Peguero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.21
|Payamps, L, 4-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|2.01
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith-Shawver
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|93
|4.57
|McHugh, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|3.98
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|2.63
|Yates, W, 5-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Iglesias, S, 20-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.69
WP_Smith-Shawver(2).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:30. A_40,262 (41,149).
