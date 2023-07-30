MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34675610
Yelich lf421210.286
Contreras c502201.276
Santana 1b411111.143
Frelick rf400012.304
Adames ss300012.202
Monasterio 3b401001.294
Toro dh310011.444
Turang 2b412000.208
Perkins cf310012.212

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30898310
Acuña Jr. rf422000.335
Albies 2b411001.258
Riley 3b321212.275
Olson 1b422501.259
Murphy c400003.278
Ozuna dh311111.236
Rosario lf300002.249
Arcia ss201010.298
Harris II cf301000.275

Milwaukee102003000_670
Atlanta20300102x_891

E_Murphy (8). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 1. 2B_Contreras (21), Albies (18). HR_Yelich (16), off Smith-Shawver; Santana (1), off Smith-Shawver; Riley (24), off Rea; Olson (34), off Rea; Ozuna (22), off Milner; Olson (35), off Payamps. RBIs_Yelich 2 (59), Santana (1), Contreras 2 (43), Riley 2 (64), Olson 5 (88), Ozuna (49). SB_Acuña Jr. (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Adames, Santana); Atlanta 0. RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Acuña Jr., Harris II.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Adames; Monasterio, Turang, Santana).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea555528804.76
Milner, BS, 0-3111100152.32
Peguero110010133.21
Payamps, L, 4-2122202172.01
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smith-Shawver543343934.57
McHugh, BS, 0-1133310183.98
Jiménez100013182.63
Yates, W, 5-010000183.38
Iglesias, S, 20-22100003203.69

WP_Smith-Shawver(2).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:30. A_40,262 (41,149).

