AtlantaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals358108Totals394124
Acuña Jr. rf4233Donovan 2b5001
Olson 1b5111Burleson lf5110
Riley 3b4111Goldschmidt 1b4121
d'Arnaud c5011Arenado 3b5021
Harris II cf4110Contreras c5010
Albies 2b4112Gorman dh3120
Ozuna dh2000Carlson ph1000
Rosario lf3110O'Neill cf4120
Arcia ss4110Walker rf4011
Edman ss3010

Atlanta1500002008
St. Louis1002001004

DP_Atlanta 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 11. 2B_Arcia (1), Acuña Jr. (1), d'Arnaud (2). HR_Riley (1), Albies (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Goldschmidt (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton W,1-051-393321
Anderson H,112-311104
McHugh110011
Minter110000
St. Louis
Woodford L,0-141-376633
Thompson12-300012
Hicks232212
Naughton100002

WP_Woodford.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:46. A_37,689 (44,494).

