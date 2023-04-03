|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Donovan 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Burleson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gorman dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O'Neill cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|150
|000
|200
|—
|8
|St. Louis
|100
|200
|100
|—
|4
DP_Atlanta 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 11. 2B_Arcia (1), Acuña Jr. (1), d'Arnaud (2). HR_Riley (1), Albies (1), Acuña Jr. (2), Goldschmidt (1).
WP_Woodford.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:46. A_37,689 (44,494).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.