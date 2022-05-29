PHOENIX (54)
DeShields 8-27 6-9 23, Turner 1-2 3-4 5, Charles 2-11 2-2 6, Diggins-Smith 2-12 2-4 7, Taurasi 1-5 0-0 2, Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Samuelson 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Gustafson 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 18-68 15-21 54.
ATLANTA (82)
Coffey 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 5-10 0-2 12, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Wallace 7-15 2-2 17, Wheeler 7-11 0-0 16, Billings 1-3 2-2 4, Hillmon 1-2 0-0 3, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 3-8 0-0 8, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 34-70 4-6 82.
|Phoenix
|15
|8
|14
|17
|—
|54
|Atlanta
|27
|23
|11
|21
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 3-19 (DeShields 1-2, Samuelson 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-5, Gustafson 0-1, Charles 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Taurasi 0-4), Atlanta 10-25 (Wheeler 2-3, Walker 2-4, Howard 2-5, McDonald 2-6, Hillmon 1-1, Wallace 1-4, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 29 (Turner 8), Atlanta 47 (Parker 10). Assists_Phoenix 9 (Diggins-Smith 5), Atlanta 25 (Howard 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 15, Atlanta 19. A_3,138 (3,500)
