|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cannon
|22:17
|6-12
|0-0
|2-3
|5
|2
|13
|Vivians
|36:46
|5-16
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|6
|12
|McCowan
|33:49
|7-13
|1-2
|6-14
|3
|2
|15
|Allen
|36:59
|5-10
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|0
|14
|K.Mitchell
|38:04
|6-13
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|3
|18
|Wilson
|17:21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|Lavender
|14:44
|2-10
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|32-76
|8-10
|15-35
|22
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (K.Mitchell 2-5, Vivians 2-8, Cannon 1-2, Allen 1-4, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (McCowan 5, K.Mitchell).
Turnovers: 13 (Cannon 4, K.Mitchell 4, McCowan 3, Vivians, Wilson).
Steals: 9 (Allen 4, Cannon 2, Vivians 2, K.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billings
|26:25
|3-9
|5-6
|3-5
|2
|3
|11
|Hayes
|33:32
|11-18
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|1
|31
|E.Williams
|25:50
|3-5
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|7
|McDonald
|27:24
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|6
|C.Williams
|38:27
|7-16
|0-0
|1-11
|4
|0
|15
|Dupree
|24:57
|7-11
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|0
|15
|Sims
|12:36
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Dietrick
|8:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hawkins
|2:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-69
|12-15
|11-33
|19
|10
|85
Percentages: FG .478, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hayes 5-6, C.Williams 1-2, McDonald 1-5, Sims 0-1, Dupree 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Williams 5, C.Williams 3, Billings 2, Dupree, Hawkins, Hayes).
Turnovers: 13 (E.Williams 3, C.Williams 2, Dupree 2, Hayes 2, McDonald 2, Billings, Hawkins).
Steals: 5 (McDonald 4, Billings).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|26
|17
|18
|17
|—
|78
|Atlanta
|21
|18
|27
|19
|—
|85
A_1,208 (3,500). T_1:57.