FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cannon22:176-120-02-35213
Vivians36:465-160-01-54612
McCowan33:497-131-26-143215
Allen36:595-103-40-25014
K.Mitchell38:046-134-42-63318
Wilson17:211-20-01-1132
Lavender14:442-100-03-4114
Totals200:0032-768-1015-35221778

Percentages: FG .421, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (K.Mitchell 2-5, Vivians 2-8, Cannon 1-2, Allen 1-4, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (McCowan 5, K.Mitchell).

Turnovers: 13 (Cannon 4, K.Mitchell 4, McCowan 3, Vivians, Wilson).

Steals: 9 (Allen 4, Cannon 2, Vivians 2, K.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Billings26:253-95-63-52311
Hayes33:3211-184-42-63131
E.Williams25:503-51-23-6117
McDonald27:242-71-20-2616
C.Williams38:277-160-01-114015
Dupree24:577-111-12-20015
Sims12:360-20-00-0210
Dietrick8:010-10-00-0110
Hawkins2:480-00-00-1020
Totals200:0033-6912-1511-33191085

Percentages: FG .478, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hayes 5-6, C.Williams 1-2, McDonald 1-5, Sims 0-1, Dupree 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Williams 5, C.Williams 3, Billings 2, Dupree, Hawkins, Hayes).

Turnovers: 13 (E.Williams 3, C.Williams 2, Dupree 2, Hayes 2, McDonald 2, Billings, Hawkins).

Steals: 5 (McDonald 4, Billings).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana2617181778
Atlanta2118271985

A_1,208 (3,500). T_1:57.

