SEATTLE (75)
Horston 8-16 4-7 23, Magbegor 0-8 0-0 0, Fankam Mendjiadeu 6-11 1-5 13, Dojkic 0-2 0-0 0, Nurse 1-5 0-0 3, Holmes 4-8 0-0 10, Williams 1-5 8-8 10, Loyd 0-0 0-0 0, Melbourne 2-5 3-4 7, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 25-67 18-26 75.
ATLANTA (85)
Coffey 2-4 0-0 4, Howard 5-15 2-3 15, Parker 6-7 6-7 18, Gray 8-18 3-4 19, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Amihere 0-1 0-0 0, Billings 2-6 3-4 7, Hillmon 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 3-3 7, Rupert 1-1 0-0 2, Durr 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 32-69 17-21 85.
|Seattle
|17
|16
|16
|26
|—
|75
|Atlanta
|27
|21
|21
|16
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-21 (Horston 3-4, Holmes 2-4, Nurse 1-4, Whitcomb 1-4, Melbourne 0-2, Williams 0-3), Atlanta 4-19 (Howard 3-10, Durr 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Gray 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Horston 10), Atlanta 45 (Coffey 7). Assists_Seattle 21 (Melbourne 5), Atlanta 18 (Howard, Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Atlanta 21. A_2,546 (3,500)
