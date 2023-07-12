|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horston
|35:24
|8-16
|4-7
|2-10
|2
|2
|23
|Magbegor
|25:38
|0-8
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|0
|0
|Fankam Mendjiadeu
|21:26
|6-11
|1-5
|2-6
|0
|5
|13
|Dojkic
|11:52
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Nurse
|16:26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Williams
|23:52
|1-5
|8-8
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Melbourne
|23:34
|2-5
|3-4
|0-0
|5
|4
|7
|Whitcomb
|20:19
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Holmes
|16:55
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Turner
|4:34
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Loyd
|0:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|25-67
|18-26
|5-32
|21
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .373, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Horston 3-4, Holmes 2-4, Nurse 1-4, Whitcomb 1-4, Melbourne 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 2, Holmes).
Turnovers: 13 (Magbegor 3, Melbourne 3, Williams 3, Dojkic, Fankam Mendjiadeu, Turner, Whitcomb).
Steals: 8 (Horston 3, Magbegor, Melbourne, Nurse, Whitcomb, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coffey
|18:04
|2-4
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|4
|Howard
|31:25
|5-15
|2-3
|1-6
|5
|3
|15
|Parker
|21:41
|6-7
|6-7
|1-6
|0
|0
|18
|Gray
|31:41
|8-18
|3-4
|4-6
|3
|2
|19
|Robinson
|18:27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|4
|Jones
|22:29
|2-5
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|5
|7
|Durr
|15:58
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Hillmon
|14:36
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Billings
|10:59
|2-6
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|7
|Amihere
|7:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Rupert
|7:20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|32-69
|17-21
|9-45
|18
|21
|85
Percentages: FG .464, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Howard 3-10, Durr 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Gray 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coffey, Rupert).
Turnovers: 16 (Howard 5, Robinson 3, Durr 2, Gray 2, Parker 2, Billings, Rupert).
Steals: 8 (Howard 2, Billings, Coffey, Gray, Jones, Robinson, Rupert).
Technical Fouls: Dream, 4:15 second.
|Seattle
|17
|16
|16
|26
|—
|75
|Atlanta
|27
|21
|21
|16
|—
|85
A_2,546 (3,500). T_2:02.
