FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horston35:248-164-72-102223
Magbegor25:380-80-01-8400
Fankam Mendjiadeu21:266-111-52-60513
Dojkic11:520-20-00-1310
Nurse16:261-50-00-0113
Williams23:521-58-80-22210
Melbourne23:342-53-40-0547
Whitcomb20:193-72-20-1229
Holmes16:554-80-00-22210
Turner4:340-00-00-2010
Loyd0:000-00-00-0000
Totals200:0025-6718-265-32212075

Percentages: FG .373, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Horston 3-4, Holmes 2-4, Nurse 1-4, Whitcomb 1-4, Melbourne 0-2, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Magbegor 2, Holmes).

Turnovers: 13 (Magbegor 3, Melbourne 3, Williams 3, Dojkic, Fankam Mendjiadeu, Turner, Whitcomb).

Steals: 8 (Horston 3, Magbegor, Melbourne, Nurse, Whitcomb, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coffey18:042-40-00-7004
Howard31:255-152-31-65315
Parker21:416-76-71-60018
Gray31:418-183-44-63219
Robinson18:272-30-00-2534
Jones22:292-53-31-4357
Durr15:583-70-00-2117
Hillmon14:361-20-01-4122
Billings10:592-63-41-5037
Amihere7:200-10-00-0020
Rupert7:201-10-00-3002
Totals200:0032-6917-219-45182185

Percentages: FG .464, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Howard 3-10, Durr 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Gray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coffey, Rupert).

Turnovers: 16 (Howard 5, Robinson 3, Durr 2, Gray 2, Parker 2, Billings, Rupert).

Steals: 8 (Howard 2, Billings, Coffey, Gray, Jones, Robinson, Rupert).

Technical Fouls: Dream, 4:15 second.

Seattle1716162675
Atlanta2721211685

A_2,546 (3,500). T_2:02.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you