ATLANTA (88)
Coffey 4-9 0-1 8, Howard 12-22 4-5 32, Parker 8-12 2-2 18, Gray 3-13 4-5 11, Robinson 5-8 0-0 11, Billings 0-1 2-2 2, Hillmon 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Durr 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 12-15 88.
CHICAGO (77)
Copper 11-19 5-8 28, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, E.Williams 6-11 1-2 13, C.Williams 6-12 1-2 14, Mabrey 1-11 2-2 5, Bertsch 2-7 0-0 5, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 30-73 11-16 77.
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|26
|20
|—
|88
|Chicago
|21
|12
|34
|10
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-16 (Howard 4-9, Robinson 1-1, Gray 1-5, Jones 0-1), Chicago 6-22 (Bertsch 1-2, C.Williams 1-2, Copper 1-4, Evans 1-4, Smith 1-4, Mabrey 1-5, Parks 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Parker 11), Chicago 30 (E.Williams 9). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Robinson 6), Chicago 20 (C.Williams 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Chicago 16. A_7,325 (10,387)
