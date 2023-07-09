|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coffey
|24:34
|4-9
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|2
|8
|Howard
|38:19
|12-22
|4-5
|1-6
|4
|1
|32
|Parker
|26:19
|8-12
|2-2
|4-11
|1
|4
|18
|Gray
|36:20
|3-13
|4-5
|0-5
|5
|2
|11
|Robinson
|27:33
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|3
|11
|Hillmon
|15:26
|1-5
|0-0
|5-8
|2
|0
|2
|Billings
|13:41
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|2
|Jones
|12:27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Durr
|5:21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|35-75
|12-15
|13-42
|24
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .467, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Howard 4-9, Robinson 1-1, Gray 1-5, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Parker 2, Coffey, Howard, Robinson).
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, Parker 2, Billings, Coffey, Howard, Jones).
Steals: 8 (Howard 4, Coffey, Gray, Hillmon, Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|34:09
|11-19
|5-8
|0-2
|1
|4
|28
|Smith
|21:13
|3-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|7
|E.Williams
|34:55
|6-11
|1-2
|5-9
|5
|4
|13
|Mabrey
|28:55
|1-11
|2-2
|1-2
|5
|2
|5
|C.Williams
|34:58
|6-12
|1-2
|1-7
|7
|1
|14
|Bertsch
|18:47
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Evans
|16:36
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Parks
|5:21
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Hebard
|5:04
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-73
|11-16
|8-30
|20
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .411, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Bertsch 1-2, C.Williams 1-2, Copper 1-4, Evans 1-4, Smith 1-4, Mabrey 1-5, Parks 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 4, C.Williams, E.Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (Copper 3, C.Williams 2, Evans 2, E.Williams, Parks, Smith).
Steals: 2 (E.Williams 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|26
|20
|—
|88
|Chicago
|21
|12
|34
|10
|—
|77
A_7,325 (10,387).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.