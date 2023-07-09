FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coffey24:344-90-12-6128
Howard38:1912-224-51-64132
Parker26:198-122-24-111418
Gray36:203-134-50-55211
Robinson27:335-80-00-16311
Hillmon15:261-50-05-8202
Billings13:410-12-21-2322
Jones12:272-30-00-1134
Durr5:210-20-00-2100
Totals200:0035-7512-1513-42241788

Percentages: FG .467, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Howard 4-9, Robinson 1-1, Gray 1-5, Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Parker 2, Coffey, Howard, Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, Parker 2, Billings, Coffey, Howard, Jones).

Steals: 8 (Howard 4, Coffey, Gray, Hillmon, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper34:0911-195-80-21428
Smith21:133-60-00-6027
E.Williams34:556-111-25-95413
Mabrey28:551-112-21-2525
C.Williams34:586-121-21-77114
Bertsch18:472-70-00-0125
Evans16:361-52-20-0015
Parks5:210-20-01-3100
Hebard5:040-00-00-1000
Totals200:0030-7311-168-30201677

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Bertsch 1-2, C.Williams 1-2, Copper 1-4, Evans 1-4, Smith 1-4, Mabrey 1-5, Parks 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 4, C.Williams, E.Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Copper 3, C.Williams 2, Evans 2, E.Williams, Parks, Smith).

Steals: 2 (E.Williams 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta2418262088
Chicago2112341077

A_7,325 (10,387).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you