MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2924147
Wong 2b311010.239
Adames ss300002.229
a-Brosseau ph-ss101100.276
Yelich lf300001.248
Tellez 1b400001.258
Renfroe dh300010.228
Taylor rf301011.214
Narváez c300010.220
Cain cf300001.167
Peterson 3b311001.196

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3399859
Acuña Jr. dh412111.278
Olson 1b501201.264
Riley 3b500002.243
Ozuna lf300010.214
Albies 2b411000.231
Duvall cf321101.192
Demeritte rf411003.268
Swanson ss332010.242
Contreras c211421.250

Milwaukee000000020_242
Atlanta04113000x_990

a-singled for Adames in the 8th.

E_Ashby (1), Adames (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Duvall (2), off Ashby; Contreras (3), off Gustave. RBIs_Brosseau (5), Contreras 4 (6), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson 2 (13), Duvall (14). SB_Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Peterson 2); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Cain, Yelich, Ozuna.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Tellez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 0-3466643824.24
Gustave133302215.56
Suter200013374.66
Milner10000191.86
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 2-3520035925.65
McHugh100001105.56
O'Day10000192.35
Matzek122210205.59
Smith100000112.38

HBP_Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP_Ashby.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,551 (41,084).

