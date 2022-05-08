|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|a-Brosseau ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Duvall cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Swanson ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.250
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020_2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|041
|130
|00x_9
|9
|0
a-singled for Adames in the 8th.
E_Ashby (1), Adames (4). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Duvall (2), off Ashby; Contreras (3), off Gustave. RBIs_Brosseau (5), Contreras 4 (6), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson 2 (13), Duvall (14). SB_Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Peterson 2); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Cain, Yelich, Ozuna.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Tellez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 0-3
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|82
|4.24
|Gustave
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|21
|5.56
|Suter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|4.66
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.86
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|92
|5.65
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.56
|O'Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.35
|Matzek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.59
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.38
HBP_Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP_Ashby.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:52. A_36,551 (41,084).
