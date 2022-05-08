|Milwaukee
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|8
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Brosseau ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|041
|130
|00x
|—
|9
E_Ashby (1), Adames (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Duvall (2), Contreras (3). SB_Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP_Ashby.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:52. A_36,551 (41,084).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.