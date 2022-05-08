MilwaukeeAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29241Totals33998
Wong 2b3110Acuña Jr. dh4121
Adames ss3000Olson 1b5012
Brosseau ph-ss1011Riley 3b5000
Yelich lf3000Ozuna lf3000
Tellez 1b4000Albies 2b4110
Renfroe dh3000Duvall cf3211
Taylor rf3010Demeritte rf4110
Narváez c3000Swanson ss3320
Cain cf3000Contreras c2114
Peterson 3b3110

Milwaukee0000000202
Atlanta04113000x9

E_Ashby (1), Adames (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR_Duvall (2), Contreras (3). SB_Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Ashby L,0-3466643
Gustave133302
Suter200013
Milner100001
Atlanta
Morton W,2-3520035
McHugh100001
O'Day100001
Matzek122210
Smith100000

HBP_Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP_Ashby.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,551 (41,084).

