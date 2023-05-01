|Atlanta
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|7
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grissom ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pillar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|330
|000
|300
|—
|9
|New York
|103
|001
|201
|—
|8
E_Grissom (4). LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 8. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Murphy 2 (8), Pillar (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Alonso (11), Baty (2), Escobar (3). SB_Lindor (3), Marte (9). S_Nido (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Strider W,4-0
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|8
|Lee H,6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McHugh H,3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Chavez H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter S,6-8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Reyes L,0-1
|1
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Curtiss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nogosek
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hunter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Reyes pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Strider (McNeil), McHugh 2 (Lindor,Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:53. A_0 (42,136).
