AtlantaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36999Totals35897
Acuña Jr. rf5331Nimmo cf5110
Olson 1b4210Marte rf4110
Riley 3b5000Lindor ss3211
Murphy c4226Alonso 1b4213
Albies 2b4000McNeil lf-2b4010
Rosario dh3000Vogelbach dh3011
Grissom ss4010Escobar ph1111
Harris II cf3110Baty 3b5121
Pillar lf4112Guillorme 2b2000
Pham ph-lf1000
Nido c2000
Canha ph1000
Álvarez c0000

Atlanta3300003009
New York1030012018

E_Grissom (4). LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 8. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). 3B_Nimmo (1). HR_Murphy 2 (8), Pillar (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Alonso (11), Baty (2), Escobar (3). SB_Lindor (3), Marte (9). S_Nido (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Strider W,4-0554438
Lee H,62-311110
McHugh H,32-322200
Chavez H,82-300000
Anderson H,4100002
Minter S,6-8111101
New York
Reyes L,0-1155511
Curtiss211100
Nogosek22-310000
Brigham11-323321
Hunter200004

Reyes pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Strider (McNeil), McHugh 2 (Lindor,Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:53. A_0 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you