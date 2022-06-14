AtlantaWashington
Totals369109Totals355105
Acuña Jr. rf5010Thomas cf4222
Swanson ss5124Hernández 2b5110
Riley 3b3000Soto rf2100
Olson 1b5010Adrianza ph1000
Albies 2b2100N.Cruz dh5021
Arcia 2b1010Bell 1b2001
d'Arnaud c5111Ruiz c4010
Ozuna dh4222Hernandez lf4021
Duvall lf2311Franco 3b4010
Harris II cf4111García ss4110

Atlanta0330020109
Washington0001310005

DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d'Arnaud (7), Ozuna (11), Duvall (7), Swanson (8), Harris II (1), Thomas (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Anderson464443
D.Lee W,1-021-321103
O'Day H,42-310010
Chavez110000
Smith100001
Washington
Ramírez L,1-1366624
Cishek200001
Weems222210
Finnegan111101
Rainey110011

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

