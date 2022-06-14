|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duvall lf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|García ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|033
|002
|010
|—
|9
|Washington
|000
|131
|000
|—
|5
DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d'Arnaud (7), Ozuna (11), Duvall (7), Swanson (8), Harris II (1), Thomas (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Anderson
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|D.Lee W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|O'Day H,4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Ramírez L,1-1
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Cishek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).
