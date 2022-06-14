AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36910947
Acuña Jr. rf501002.306
Swanson ss512400.292
Riley 3b300001.256
Olson 1b501001.250
Albies 2b210011.244
Arcia 2b101010.313
d'Arnaud c511100.252
Ozuna dh422200.227
Duvall lf231121.209
Harris II cf411101.293

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510557
Thomas cf422211.247
Hernández 2b511001.268
Soto rf210021.228
a-Adrianza ph100000.125
N.Cruz dh502102.270
Bell 1b200120.299
Ruiz c401000.266
Hernandez lf402100.267
Franco 3b401001.262
García ss411001.362

Atlanta033002010_9100
Washington000131000_5100

a-grounded out for Soto in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 8. 2B_García (3), N.Cruz (9). HR_d'Arnaud (7), off Ramírez; Ozuna (11), off Ramírez; Duvall (7), off Ramírez; Swanson (8), off Weems; Harris II (1), off Finnegan; Thomas (7), off D.Lee. RBIs_d'Arnaud (25), Swanson 4 (36), Ozuna 2 (25), Duvall (25), Harris II (7), Hernandez (24), Thomas 2 (25), N.Cruz (36), Bell (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, d'Arnaud); Washington 3 (Franco, Hernandez 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Harris II, Bell. GIDP_d'Arnaud, Ruiz.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson464443824.81
D.Lee, W, 1-021-321103300.77
O'Day, H, 42-31001073.68
Chavez110000153.46
Smith10000193.65
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ramírez, L, 1-1366624544.88
Cishek200001293.42
Weems222210459.95
Finnegan111101183.70
Rainey110011243.20

Inherited runners-scored_D.Lee 3-2. HBP_Ramírez (Riley), Cishek (Riley). WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:15. A_20,571 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you