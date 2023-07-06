ATLANTA (90)
Coffey 3-7 1-2 9, Howard 5-9 0-0 15, Parker 5-10 3-6 14, Gray 8-14 5-7 23, Robinson 3-6 1-2 7, Amihere 0-0 0-0 0, Billings 2-3 1-2 5, Hillmon 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Durr 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 33-67 14-23 90.
LOS ANGELES (79)
N.Ogwumike 7-16 3-3 19, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Hamby 2-7 1-4 5, Canada 4-8 5-6 13, Kar.Samuelson 1-4 2-2 5, Burrell 3-5 0-1 7, Stevens 7-14 2-2 16, Cooke 4-9 2-4 11, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 15-22 79.
|Atlanta
|29
|24
|18
|19
|—
|90
|Los Angeles
|16
|24
|18
|21
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-24 (Howard 5-9, Gray 2-4, Coffey 2-5, Parker 1-2, Jones 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Durr 0-2), Los Angeles 6-22 (N.Ogwumike 2-3, Burrell 1-2, Kar.Samuelson 1-3, Cooke 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Canada 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Stevens 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 39 (Parker 11), Los Angeles 33 (Stevens 12). Assists_Atlanta 30 (Gray, Howard, Robinson 6), Los Angeles 20 (Canada 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Los Angeles 20. A_5,912 (18,997)
