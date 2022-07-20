FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hillmon32:493-51-22-10307
Howard31:398-152-20-53024
Parker30:044-80-01-9549
Hayes26:5811-145-80-31331
Wheeler23:401-52-21-2434
McDonald16:404-51-20-12311
Vaughn14:390-30-00-6100
Wallace11:260-20-01-1220
Durr10:292-70-00-3316
Mompremier1:360-00-00-0000
Totals200:0033-6411-165-40241692

Percentages: FG .516, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Howard 6-9, Hayes 4-5, McDonald 2-2, Durr 2-4, Parker 1-1, Vaughn 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wheeler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 3, Hillmon 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Wheeler 5, Hillmon 4, Howard 3, Hayes 2, Parker 2).

Steals: 6 (Howard 2, Hayes, Hillmon, Parker, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: Dream, 2:12 second; coach Tanisha Wright, 5:55 third.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby22:290-30-01-5010
Young33:197-141-22-56418
Wilson29:388-155-62-101122
Gray28:503-122-20-5439
Plum30:115-134-60-07417
Williams25:512-52-30-1038
Plaisance10:480-30-00-0000
Stokes8:461-30-00-2002
Rupert5:200-10-00-0010
Bell1:360-10-00-0000
Colson1:360-10-00-1000
Sheppard1:360-00-00-0000
Totals200:0026-7114-195-29181776

Percentages: FG .366, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Plum 3-7, Young 3-7, Williams 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Plaisance 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 4).

Turnovers: 12 (Plum 3, Rupert 2, Young 2, Gray, Hamby, Sheppard, Stokes, Wilson).

Steals: 12 (Gray 5, Wilson 3, Young 2, Plaisance, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta3517182292
Las Vegas1818202076

A_5,952 (12,000). T_1:52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you