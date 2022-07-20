|FG
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hillmon
|32:49
|3-5
|1-2
|2-10
|3
|0
|7
|Howard
|31:39
|8-15
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|0
|24
|Parker
|30:04
|4-8
|0-0
|1-9
|5
|4
|9
|Hayes
|26:58
|11-14
|5-8
|0-3
|1
|3
|31
|Wheeler
|23:40
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|3
|4
|McDonald
|16:40
|4-5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Vaughn
|14:39
|0-3
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|0
|0
|Wallace
|11:26
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|Durr
|10:29
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|6
|Mompremier
|1:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-64
|11-16
|5-40
|24
|16
|92
Percentages: FG .516, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Howard 6-9, Hayes 4-5, McDonald 2-2, Durr 2-4, Parker 1-1, Vaughn 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wheeler 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 3, Hillmon 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Wheeler 5, Hillmon 4, Howard 3, Hayes 2, Parker 2).
Steals: 6 (Howard 2, Hayes, Hillmon, Parker, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: Dream, 2:12 second; coach Tanisha Wright, 5:55 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|22:29
|0-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|0
|Young
|33:19
|7-14
|1-2
|2-5
|6
|4
|18
|Wilson
|29:38
|8-15
|5-6
|2-10
|1
|1
|22
|Gray
|28:50
|3-12
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|9
|Plum
|30:11
|5-13
|4-6
|0-0
|7
|4
|17
|Williams
|25:51
|2-5
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Plaisance
|10:48
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stokes
|8:46
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Rupert
|5:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|1:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|1:36
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sheppard
|1:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-71
|14-19
|5-29
|18
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .366, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Plum 3-7, Young 3-7, Williams 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Plaisance 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 4).
Turnovers: 12 (Plum 3, Rupert 2, Young 2, Gray, Hamby, Sheppard, Stokes, Wilson).
Steals: 12 (Gray 5, Wilson 3, Young 2, Plaisance, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|35
|17
|18
|22
|—
|92
|Las Vegas
|18
|18
|20
|20
|—
|76
A_5,952 (12,000). T_1:52.
