|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|30:42
|7-11
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|5
|17
|Reddish
|27:35
|7-13
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|18
|Okongwu
|34:02
|6-10
|1-1
|3-8
|3
|2
|13
|Mays
|33:28
|6-11
|1-1
|4-11
|3
|0
|14
|Wright
|33:35
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|0
|5
|Bogdanovic
|27:50
|4-17
|6-7
|0-5
|2
|3
|15
|Iwundu
|23:15
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Dieng
|13:58
|3-6
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|1
|12
|Stephenson
|11:00
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|J.Johnson
|4:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-82
|17-19
|11-46
|20
|19
|98
Percentages: FG .451, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Collins 2-2, Dieng 2-5, Mays 1-2, Wright 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-9, Stephenson 0-1, Reddish 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 3, Wright).
Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Collins 2, Reddish 2, Iwundu, Mays, Okongwu, Wright).
Steals: 5 (Collins, Dieng, Mays, Okongwu, Reddish).
Technical Fouls: Hawks, 10:09 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|38:08
|5-14
|6-6
|0-6
|5
|3
|16
|Thybulle
|30:45
|4-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|8
|Embiid
|35:31
|6-17
|9-10
|2-10
|2
|1
|23
|Curry
|37:18
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|12
|Korkmaz
|22:01
|2-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Maxey
|33:30
|7-16
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|17
|Joe
|12:50
|0-4
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Bassey
|12:29
|3-3
|2-2
|3-8
|1
|1
|8
|T.Johnson
|11:01
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Reed
|6:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-80
|24-26
|8-38
|20
|13
|96
Percentages: FG .413, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Curry 2-2, Embiid 2-2, T.Johnson 1-3, Maxey 1-5, Joe 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Thybulle 0-3, Harris 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Embiid 2, Thybulle 2, Bassey, Harris, Maxey).
Turnovers: 8 (Curry 3, Embiid 2, Harris 2, Maxey).
Steals: 8 (Maxey 3, Harris 2, Bassey, Embiid, Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: 76ers, 5:25 second; 76ers, 1:29 second; 76ers, 2:56 fourth.
|Atlanta
|32
|19
|28
|19
|—
|98
|Philadelphia
|18
|33
|24
|21
|—
|96
A_20,408 (20,478).