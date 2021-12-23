FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins30:427-111-20-51517
Reddish27:357-134-40-13118
Okongwu34:026-101-13-83213
Mays33:286-111-14-113014
Wright33:352-50-01-5605
Bogdanovic27:504-176-70-52315
Iwundu23:151-50-02-5022
Dieng13:583-64-41-52112
Stephenson11:001-30-00-1042
J.Johnson4:350-10-00-0010
Totals240:0037-8217-1911-46201998

Percentages: FG .451, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Collins 2-2, Dieng 2-5, Mays 1-2, Wright 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-9, Stephenson 0-1, Reddish 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 3, Wright).

Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Collins 2, Reddish 2, Iwundu, Mays, Okongwu, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Collins, Dieng, Mays, Okongwu, Reddish).

Technical Fouls: Hawks, 10:09 second.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harris38:085-146-60-65316
Thybulle30:454-80-02-3228
Embiid35:316-179-102-102123
Curry37:185-90-00-15212
Korkmaz22:012-62-20-1016
Maxey33:307-162-30-13117
Joe12:500-43-30-3113
Bassey12:293-32-23-8118
T.Johnson11:011-30-01-4013
Reed6:270-00-00-1100
Totals240:0033-8024-268-38201396

Percentages: FG .413, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Curry 2-2, Embiid 2-2, T.Johnson 1-3, Maxey 1-5, Joe 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Thybulle 0-3, Harris 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Embiid 2, Thybulle 2, Bassey, Harris, Maxey).

Turnovers: 8 (Curry 3, Embiid 2, Harris 2, Maxey).

Steals: 8 (Maxey 3, Harris 2, Bassey, Embiid, Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: 76ers, 5:25 second; 76ers, 1:29 second; 76ers, 2:56 fourth.

Atlanta3219281998
Philadelphia1833242196

A_20,408 (20,478).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

