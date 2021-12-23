ATLANTA (98)
Collins 7-11 1-2 17, Reddish 7-13 4-4 18, Okongwu 6-10 1-1 13, Mays 6-11 1-1 14, Wright 2-5 0-0 5, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 1-3 0-0 2, Dieng 3-6 4-4 12, Bogdanovic 4-17 6-7 15, Iwundu 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 37-82 17-19 98.
PHILADELPHIA (96)
Harris 5-14 6-6 16, Thybulle 4-8 0-0 8, Embiid 6-17 9-10 23, Curry 5-9 0-0 12, Korkmaz 2-6 2-2 6, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 3-3 2-2 8, Joe 0-4 3-3 3, Maxey 7-16 2-3 17, T.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 33-80 24-26 96.
|Atlanta
|32
|19
|28
|19
|—
|98
|Philadelphia
|18
|33
|24
|21
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-24 (Collins 2-2, Dieng 2-5, Mays 1-2, Wright 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-9, Reddish 0-3), Philadelphia 6-27 (Curry 2-2, Embiid 2-2, T.Johnson 1-3, Maxey 1-5, Joe 0-3, Korkmaz 0-3, Thybulle 0-3, Harris 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 46 (Mays 11), Philadelphia 38 (Embiid 10). Assists_Atlanta 20 (Wright 6), Philadelphia 20 (Curry, Harris 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Philadelphia 13. A_20,408 (20,478)