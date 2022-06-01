Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho hit by pitch. Josh Rojas lines out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Pavin Smith pops out to shallow infield to Austin Riley. Christian Walker homers to left field. Daulton Varsho scores. David Peralta strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Braves 0.
Braves third. Adam Duvall singles to right center field. Michael Harris II reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Adam Duvall out at second. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to left center field, tagged out at third, Alek Thomas to Geraldo Perdomo to Josh Rojas. Michael Harris II scores. Dansby Swanson singles to right field. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Braves 1.
Braves fourth. Austin Riley singles to left center field. Matt Olson homers to right field. Austin Riley scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Ozzie Albies lines out to first base to Christian Walker. Travis d'Arnaud doubled off first. Adam Duvall flies out to shallow center field to Jake Hager.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Braves fifth. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. Marcell Ozuna walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson doubles to left center field. Austin Riley to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to third base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2.
Braves sixth. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep left center field. Adam Duvall flies out to Christian Walker. Michael Harris II singles to shallow center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to third base. Michael Harris II out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2.
Diamondbacks sixth. Daulton Varsho walks. Josh Rojas doubles to deep left center field. Daulton Varsho to third. Pavin Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Josh Rojas to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep right field. Josh Rojas scores. David Peralta flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Christian Walker to third. Cooper Hummel grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 4.
Diamondbacks eighth. Daulton Varsho singles to shallow infield. Josh Rojas singles to right center field. Daulton Varsho to second. Jordan Luplow pinch-hitting for Pavin Smith. Jordan Luplow grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. Josh Rojas to second. Daulton Varsho to third. Christian Walker is intentionally walked. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Christian Walker out at second. Josh Rojas to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Cooper Hummel called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Diamondbacks ninth. Alek Thomas singles to right field. Geraldo Perdomo pops out to shallow infield to Matt Olson. Ketel Marte singles to right center field. Alek Thomas to third. Daulton Varsho out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Alek Thomas scores. Josh Rojas is intentionally walked. Jordan Luplow called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 6.
Braves tenth. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Dansby Swanson to third. Austin Riley singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Marcell Ozuna out at third. Dansby Swanson scores. Matt Olson pops out to shallow infield to Josh Rojas. Travis d'Arnaud called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Diamondbacks 6.
Diamondbacks tenth. Christian Walker lines out to shallow infield to Ozzie Albies. David Peralta singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Jake McCarthy scores. Cooper Hummel doubles. David Peralta scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 8, Braves 7.
