Braves second. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Marcell Ozuna walks. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop. Marcell Ozuna out at second. Ozzie Albies scores. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks second. Emmanuel Rivera grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson. Josh Rojas walks. Jake McCarthy reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Josh Rojas out at second. Geraldo Perdomo doubles to shallow left field. Jake McCarthy scores. Jose Herrera grounds out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks third. Pavin Smith flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Ketel Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson. Corbin Carroll homers to center field. Christian Walker singles to center field. Emmanuel Rivera singles to left field. Christian Walker to second. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Christian Walker scores. Jake McCarthy grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 1.
Braves fourth. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Eddie Rosario flies out to right center field to Pavin Smith. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to deep center field. Orlando Arcia grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Emmanuel Rivera. Marcell Ozuna to third. Michael Harris II grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Emmanuel Rivera.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks fourth. Geraldo Perdomo strikes out swinging. Jose Herrera grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Pavin Smith walks. Ketel Marte homers to right field. Pavin Smith scores. Corbin Carroll doubles to right field. Christian Walker walks. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3.
Braves seventh. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Matt Olson singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Matt Olson to second. Eddie Rosario pops out to shallow left field to Geraldo Perdomo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.
Braves ninth. Michael Harris II walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Michael Harris II to third. Matt Olson called out on strikes. Austin Riley is intentionally walked. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to shortstop to Geraldo Perdomo. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Austin Riley scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Michael Harris II scores. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Sean Murphy pops out to shallow right field to Ketel Marte.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 8, Diamondbacks 5.
