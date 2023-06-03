Diamondbacks first. Geraldo Perdomo singles to shortstop. Ketel Marte strikes out on a foul tip. Corbin Carroll singles to second base. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Christian Walker flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles. Corbin Carroll scores. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Braves 0.
Braves second. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Eddie Rosario homers to center field. Ozzie Albies walks. Orlando Arcia grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Braves 1.
Diamondbacks third. Geraldo Perdomo singles to left center field. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Corbin Carroll walks. Christian Walker doubles. Corbin Carroll scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 1.
Braves seventh. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to shallow infield to Nick Ahmed. Eddie Rosario homers to center field. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Orlando Arcia singles to center field. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.