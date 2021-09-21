Braves third. Huascar Ynoa grounds out to third base, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith. Jorge Soler lines out to center field to Daulton Varsho. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow left field. Ozzie Albies doubles to right field. Freddie Freeman to third. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Adam Duvall called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks third. Ildemaro Vargas walks. Humberto Mejia strikes out on a foul bunt. Josh Rojas singles to left field. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Ketel Marte doubles to right field, tagged out at third, Ozzie Albies to William Contreras to Austin Riley. Josh Rojas scores. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Throwing error by Jorge Soler. Daulton Varsho triples to deep center field. Daulton Varsho scores. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2.
Braves fifth. Jorge Soler doubles to deep left field. Freddie Freeman doubles. Jorge Soler scores. Ozzie Albies singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman scores. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Austin Riley scores. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Dansby Swanson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Eddie Rosario to second. Fielding error by Ildemaro Vargas. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Max Fried pinch-hitting for Huascar Ynoa. Max Fried walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Eddie Rosario to third. Jorge Soler reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Max Fried out at second. Dansby Swanson to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Jorge Soler to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Throwing error by Ketel Marte. Ozzie Albies called out on strikes.
7 runs, 7 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Braves 9, Diamondbacks 3.
Diamondbacks seventh. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Jake McCarthy pinch-hitting for Sean Poppen. Jake McCarthy homers to right field. Josh Rojas lines out to deep right center field to Jorge Soler. Ketel Marte doubles to deep center field. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 9, Diamondbacks 4.
Braves ninth. Adam Duvall flies out to right center field to Henry Ramos. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes. William Contreras singles to center field. Guillermo Heredia pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Guillermo Heredia singles to right field. William Contreras to third. Guillermo Heredia pinch-hitting for Chris Martin. Guillermo Heredia to second. William Contreras scores. Jorge Soler grounds out to third base, Ildemaro Vargas to Pavin Smith.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 11, Diamondbacks 4.