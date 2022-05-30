Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley flies out to right center field to Alek Thomas. Dansby Swanson to third. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Ketel Marte to Pavin Smith.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks first. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas called out on strikes. Ketel Marte singles to shallow infield. David Peralta doubles to shallow center field. Ketel Marte to third. Pavin Smith homers to right field. David Peralta scores. Ketel Marte scores. Jake McCarthy called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 1.
Braves fourth. Austin Riley homers to center field. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Pavin Smith. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy. Ozzie Albies walks. Adam Duvall singles to shortstop. Ozzie Albies to second. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Zac Gallen to Pavin Smith.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2.
Diamondbacks fifth. Geraldo Perdomo pops out to shallow infield to Travis d'Arnaud. Jose Herrera singles to left center field. Daulton Varsho walks. Jose Herrera to second. Josh Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Daulton Varsho out at second. Jose Herrera to third. Ketel Marte doubles to deep center field. Josh Rojas scores. Jose Herrera scores. David Peralta singles to right field. Ketel Marte scores. Pavin Smith grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Braves 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.