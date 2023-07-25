Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to deep right field to Adam Duvall. Ozzie Albies hit by pitch. Austin Riley singles to left field. Ozzie Albies to third. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley to second. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Matt Olson to second. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Marcell Ozuna lines out to second base to Christian Arroyo. Austin Riley doubled off third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox first. Jarren Duran grounds out to first base, Matt Olson to Charlie Morton. Justin Turner singles to left field. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Justin Turner to second. Masataka Yoshida grounds out to shallow infield, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Rafael Devers to second. Justin Turner to third. Adam Duvall walks. Triston Casas walks. Adam Duvall to second. Rafael Devers to third. Justin Turner scores. Christian Arroyo singles to third base. Triston Casas to second. Adam Duvall to third. Rafael Devers scores. Connor Wong strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Braves 1.
Red sox fourth. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shortstop, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Connor Wong lines out to center field to Michael Harris II. Yu Chang walks. Jarren Duran singles to right field. Yu Chang scores. Justin Turner walks. Rafael Devers singles to left center field. Justin Turner to second. Jarren Duran scores. Masataka Yoshida hit by pitch. Rafael Devers to second. Justin Turner to third. Adam Duvall lines out to shortstop to Orlando Arcia.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 4, Braves 1.
Red sox fifth. Triston Casas singles to right center field. Christian Arroyo flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Connor Wong singles to center field. Triston Casas to third. Yu Chang singles to left field. Connor Wong to second. Triston Casas scores. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging. Justin Turner flies out to center field to Michael Harris II.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Braves 1.
Red sox eighth. Jarren Duran flies out to left center field to Eddie Rosario. Justin Turner walks. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Masataka Yoshida homers to right field. Justin Turner scores. Adam Duvall singles to right field. Triston Casas grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Braves 1.
